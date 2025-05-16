Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer is set to have 11th hour talks with Ursula von der Leyen and Emmanuel Macron today as he scrambles to avert a crisis facing his Brexit reset deal.

The prime minister is due to talk to the European Commission and French presidents separately on the fringes of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Albania with fears that a deal for securing closer ties to the EU could be derailed.

Major differences emerged between the UK and EU just days before the reset deal is meant to be unveiled at a summit in London on Monday.

open image in gallery Starmer hopes his good relationship with Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz will get a deal over the line ( AFP or licensors )

Ahead of the discussions today, Sir Keir has emphasised that Monday’s talks are an “important opportunity” for the UK.

The prime minister told reporters outside the European Political Community summit in Tirana: “In the last two weeks you’ve seen the UK do a trade deal with India, really important for our country and our national interest, a trade deal with the US, again really important for our country and our national interest.

“I’m positive going into Monday and I think that this is an important moment for our country that will be measured in the benefits to working people and their living standards.”

But EU member states are understood to be demanding that EU students can pay lower British tuition fee rates for universities which could cost the UK an estimated £1bn.

President Macron is also leading a charge for demands that EU fishermen can fish in British waters as part of a deal to allow trade barriers to be removed.

Added to that, there are criticisms that there is the lack of ambition in a proposed youth mobility scheme for 18 to 30-year-olds, with claims the UK cap on the number of people who could come here are too low for the liking of EU member states.

A UK government spokeswoman has insisted Sir Keir will “negotiate in the national interest”.

She "No final agreement has been made. We are not providing a running commentary on our discussions with the EU; these are ongoing and cover a wide range of issues.

“We have been clear that we will always act in the national interest to secure the best outcomes for the UK.”

The last-minute row in the talks has echoes of the late hitches in trying to agree a withdrawal agreement after the EU referendum in 2016, before the UK finally left in 2020.

But it threatens to derail Sir Keir’s hopes for “a superb deal” which senior sources in the government told The Independent was close to being signed off.

While the deal is also expected to bring closer defence cooperation, a key part will be around aligning the UK to EU regulations to remove many of the trade barriers and costly red tape currently plaguing businesses.

The reset deal has been touted as the third piece in a major shift on UK trade following deals this month with India and the US. They are seen as essential to Sir Keir’s plans for economic growth, and the prime minister has the Gulf states as his next target for a major agreement to unleash billions in investment.