The Brexit deal may be done and dusted, but the repercussions are far from over. The UK’s messy exit from the EU continues to cause enormous upheaval.

Ten months on from the withdrawal agreement, Downing Street is still wrangling with Brussels over arrangements for Northern Ireland – hoping that some of the signed commitments can be ripped up and rewritten.

Britain is struggling with labour shortages and supply chain chaos, European citizens in the UK face unresolved problems proving their legal status, and the mood music from the latest London-Brussels is forever changing. Keeping up can feel like a full-time job.

But don’t worry: The Independent is here to help. We are launching a new, weekly Brexit and beyond newsletter to help keep our readers up to date with all the latest news, analysis and opinion.

We’ll be updating you every Thursday morning on the latest developments, as well as looking ahead at what’s likely to happen next.

Our free email newsletter will fill you in on the latest post-Brexit impacts and what Britain’s status outside the single market and customs union means for our food supplies, bank balances and the business environment.

We’ll also be filling you in on the latest from London and Brussels, as Brexit minister Lord Frost threatens to trigger Article 16, suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol and risk an ugly trade war with the EU.

As well as providing the crucial details, the newsletter will bring in views from all sides of the debate to give some insight from those who look at Brexit as a positive as well as those who see the downsides.

Signing up to The Independent’s Brexit and Beyond email is easy, it takes just one click in the box at the top of this article after filling out your email address or you can click here.

Should you ever change your mind, each email comes with a link to unsubscribe.