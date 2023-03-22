Watch live as MPs vote on the government’s post-Brexit deal with the European Union
Watch a live view of the House of Commons as MPs vote on Windsor Framework plans.
Ahead of the vote, both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have both said they will vote against Rishi Sunak’s deal, while DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also confirmed the same.
“The DUP is saying we have continuing concerns, we want to get this right,” Sir Jeffrey said.
“The DUP understands the problems when others ignore them and bury their head in the sand. The DUP is the voice that says this doesn’t work for Northern Ireland.
“At the moment, we believe that what is there is not sufficient to meet the concerns that we have raised.”
Meanwhile, former prime minister Mr Johnson, who had already voiced concerns about the deal brokered with Brussels, confirmed he will not be backing the deal when MPs vote on the Stormont brake in the Commons.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies