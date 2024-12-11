Former Europe minister blames Home Office for blocking Brexit reset progress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Europe minister Denis MacShane has blamed Yvette Cooper’s Home Office for holding up important concessions needed to reset Britain’s relationship with the EU.

The former Labour MP was responding to European affairs minister Nick Thomas-Symonds indicating to peers on Tuesday that the government could be open to agreeing a youth mobility scheme dependent on the proposal brought forward by Brussels.

Until now, Keir Starmer’s government has been opposed to agreeing the proposal because the prime minister does not want to cross any of the red lines in his manifesto including allowing any form of free movement of people with the EU.

open image in gallery Former Europe minister Denis MacShane lashed out at the Home Office on X

In a first hint of compromise, Mr Thomas-Symonds, who will be leading the Brexit reset talks next year, told the Lords’ European affairs committee: “It’s for the EU to finalise proposals it wants to put on the table. It depends on what precisely you mean by youth mobility.”

But Mr MacShane, who is visiting Brussels, believed that Mr Thomas-Symonds was being “ultra-cautious” and blamed the Home Office for hold ups in the talks.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I fear Nick Thomas-Symonds sticking to an ultra cautious line - up to EU to spell out what they want. They have on youth mobility.

“It’s the Home Office obstructing. Under Tony Blair the Treasury sabotaged closer work with the EU. Now it’s the Home Office.”

open image in gallery European affairs minister Nick Thomas-Symonds will be leading the Brexit reset talks next year ( Parliament TV )

Youth mobility has become a major sticking point in Sir Keir’s plans for a reset of the UK/ EU relationship because it has become a priority of European member states including Germany and the European Commission.

The scheme would allow under-30s to travel and work freely between the UK and EU.

Mr Thomas-Symonds also spelt out the three pillars of their renegotiation strategy including a security and defence pact, reducing trade barriers and improving policing cooperation. But with concerns over a lack of ambition in the talks he confirmed that red lines on free movement, not rejoining the single market and customs union are still in place.

With Donald Trump set to return as US president in January there are fears that US tariffs will mean that the UK will be forced to choose a trade deal with America or look to a much closer relationship with the EU.