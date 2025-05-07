UK poised to agree post-Brexit youth visa scheme with EU after government U-turn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK looks set to agree a post-Brexit youth mobility scheme with the European Union, despite previously ruling out such a deal.

Such a scheme – which has long been pushed by the European Union but opposed by the British government - would allow under 30s to move and work freely between countries for a limited time period.

Britain already has similar agreements with Australia and 12 other countries, including New Zealand, South Korea, Iceland, Uruguay, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, who has previously insisted there are no plans for a youth mobility scheme, on Wednesday said the UK would consider “sensible proposals” from Brussels.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer met European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Downing Street on Thursday (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, a Downing Street spokesperson refused to repeat their previous claim that the government is “not considering an EU-wide youth mobility scheme”.

The spokesperson said the government is “always open to listening to sensible proposals from the EU within framework of bringing down net migration”, adding: “I’m not going to get into a running commentary. These talks are ongoing." He also refused to define what those “sensible proposals” might be.

It comes ahead of a major EU-UK summit on May 19, where Sir Keir Starmer will host EU chiefs as he pushes for progress in his effort to reset relations with Brussels after the turmoil of the years since the Brexit vote in 2016.

Sir Keir’s “red lines” for the negotiations with Brussels include no return to freedom of movement between countries, but it is understood the government considers a limited youth mobility scheme would not break that promise.

Government sources said the decision to rule out a return to free movement did not prevent “controlled schemes that are in our national interest” being considered and there are already youth mobility schemes with 13 non-EU countries.

Mr Thomas-Symonds, the minister for EU relations, told the Financial Times that provided the UK government’s red lines were respected, “a smart, controlled youth mobility scheme would of course have benefits for our young people”.

There is widespread support among the British public for such an agreement, with a YouGov survey of almost 15,000 people indicating that two-thirds (66 per cent) of people backed the scheme, compared to just one in five (18 per cent) who are opposed.

In Nigel Farage’s Clacton-on-Sea constituency, which voted overwhelmingly in favour of leaving the EU in 2016, more than twice as many people were in favour (57 per cent) than against (25 per cent) the idea of a mobility scheme.

open image in gallery Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Archive )

As recently as last month, Mr Thomas-Symonds told MPs “on the issue of a youth mobility scheme, it is not part of our plans” although he accepted the UK would listen to proposals.

Liberal Democrat Europe spokesman James MacCleary said Labour should “stop flip-flopping” and introduce a youth mobility scheme immediately.

“Securing a youth mobility scheme with the EU would be a common sense win-win – creating new opportunities for our young people and delivering a much-needed boost to our economy,” he said.

But Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has warned a youth visa scheme could mean “we could end up with lots of unemployed people coming to the UK at a time when unemployment is increasing in our country”.

The May 19 summit is likely to be the first in an annual series of UK-EU meetings, with progress on a security and defence agreement and measures to smooth trade the initial priorities, rather than detailed talks on a youth mobility scheme.

Mr Thomas-Symonds suggested Britain would be prepared to allow EU fishermen to continue to enjoy access to UK waters when a five-year agreement expires in 2026. French demands over fishing rights have been a stumbling block to progress on issues include a defence pact.

The minister also left open the door to Britain continuing to align with EU rules in food standards and animal welfare, saying: “We are not interested in divergence for divergence sake or a race to the bottom on standards.”