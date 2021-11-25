The Brexit heat is still firmly lodged on the government as negotiations and discussions around next steps continue.

Only this week it emerged that before Brexit Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator warned that leaving the single market and customs union would cost £1,500 per person.

Lord Frost is now among the hardest of Brexiteers in the government – arguing this week that the UK needs to ditch a European-style economy entirely.

Meanwhile, French fishermen have said they plan to blockade the channel tunnel in protest at Britain’s refusal to issue them with work licences.

The running dispute over the post-Brexit fishing rights is expected to boil over on Friday and cause even more disruption to UK supply chains.

The channel tunnel is a vital artery and carried vast volumes of freight and passenger traffic between the continent and the UK.

Not only that but in a week when 27 people died while trying to cross the English Channel, it is also clear that Britain leaving the EU’s sphere of cooperation has made it harder to police Britain’s sea border, not easier.

So where does all this leave when it comes to the Brexit deal and what is likely to happen next?

To answer some of your latest Brexit questions we have got a Brexit economics expert on hand.

Victoria Hewson is the Institute of Economic Affairs’ Head of Regulatory Affairs and Research Associate. She will be on hand to answer your Brexit questions in the comments section below on Friday, 26 November, between 1-2pm.

Victoria is a lawyer and practiced for 12 years in the fields of technology and financial services, before joining the Legatum Institute Special Trade Commission to focus on trade and regulatory policy.

She has published work on the implications and opportunities of Brexit in financial services and movement of goods and the issues in connection with the Irish border. Before entering the legal profession Victoria worked for Procter & Gamble in the UK and Germany.

