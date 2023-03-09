Emmanuel Macron to reject Sunak’s plan to solve small boats crisis

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emmanuel Macron is expected to reject Rishi Sunak’s request to return small boat asylum seekers to France at a key meeting in Paris, after the UK disregarded his call to establish more safe and legal routes.

The French president will not publicly embarrass Mr Sunak over the issue, which could prove a major stumbling block to the UK’s hopes of a breakthrough, but sources made clear he had not waivered in his position.

Ahead of the first UK-France summit in five years, a French diplomatic source said that Mr Sunak’s newly unveiled plan to turn away all migrants on small boats had not changed the dial. “The general assessment has not changed,” they said.

And, in a reference to calls for more small boats to be stopped before they leave French beaches, they added: “You can’t solve the issue only with more police on the coast.”

Paris has reportedly briefed that the summit should be seen as the “beginning of a beautiful renewed friendship”.

It comes just a week after Mr Sunak signed a new agreement with the EU designed to ease tensions over Northern Ireland and just weeks before King Charles travels to France for a state visit.

Mr Macron has previously called on Britain to do more to reduce the “push factors” driving asylum seekers to northern France and the Channel.

“We will not be able to resolve this issue if the way of dealing with the subject of migration does not change on the British side … they have not sufficiently organised legal, stable, secure ways and means to seek asylum in Britain,” he told the European Parliament in January 2022.

A No 10 source said: “Tackling illegal migration is a global challenge and it’s vital we work with our allies, particularly the French, to prevent crossings and loss of life in the Channel. We want to work together with the French so we can build on the joint approach we agreed [on] last year and keep stepping up patrols and enforcement activity to clamp down on the gangs and stop more boats. This ... summit will be an opportunity to do just that.”

When it comes to safe and legal routes, ministers have hailed the arrival of hundreds of thousands from Ukraine and Hong Kong, but those schemes bypassed asylum processes with the creation of bespoke visas that do not grant refugee status.

Home Office figures for 2022 show that 14 times more refugees were granted asylum after turning up in the UK than were resettled by the government. Over 16,600 were granted asylum after travelling to the UK – including many who arrived on small boats – while only 887 refugees were brought to the UK under the government’s flagship UK resettlement scheme. A further 216 people were resettled under the separate community sponsorship scheme, and 22 Afghans who missed the August 2021 evacuation were brought to Britain.

While 4,473 partners and children of refugees living in the UK were allowed in on family reunion visas, the figure is 40 per cent down on 2019 and the route is not open to other relatives.

Mr Sunak will be joined in France by cabinet ministers including Suella Braverman, James Cleverly and Ben Wallace.