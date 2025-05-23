‘Declining’ is the most common word associated with Britain, damning poll shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The most common word the public associates with Britain is “declining”, a damning new poll has revealed.

A study by a group of Labour backers reveals seven in 10 people feel ignored by politicians amid the erosion of public services and the hollowing out of local communities.

And, in the landmark report, the influential groups are calling on Sir Keir Starmer to take the fight to Reform UK with a radical programme to rebuild local communities - not by seeking to ape Nigel Farage on immigration.

open image in gallery A sense of national decline is fuelling the rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform ( PA Wire )

Labour’s sister Co-op Party and campaign group Hope not Hate, backed by union Unison, have co-published a report laying bare the despair among voters after more than a decade of communities being eroded and public services being underfunded.

Amid growing disillusionment among voters, the report warned Britain faces a choice between “a path of division and extremity, or a path of community power, hope and solidarity”.

When asked by pollsters Focaldata to describe the UK today, four in 10 voters said “declining”, while a quarter said “weak” and another quarter said “directionless”. And among those who say they feel ignored by politicians, the majority are planning to vote for Mr Farage’s insurgent right-wing party.

As well as a sense of national decline, almost half of voters said their local area has been declining, with the report warning that a fall in the number of community organisations is eroding the country’s sense of shared identity and trust.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to revive Britain’s communities ( PA Wire )

The report calls on the PM to immediately develop and publish a strategy to support communities, including through further devolution and greater support for community ownership.

The general secretary of the Co-op Party, which has 43 MPs in Westminster and is represented by cabinet ministers including business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, said it is “clear that the path to rebuilding trust in politics runs through our communities”.

Joe Fortune, a quietly influential figure in Labour circles, told The Independent: “People want the power to improve the place they call home, but politics needs to deliver that power in a serious way.”

Mr Fortune said rebuilding communities would act as “an antidote to the trust crisis” in politics.

open image in gallery British high streets and communities have been in decline ( AFP via Getty Images )

Nick Lowles, founder and chief executive of the Hope not Hate campaign group, said investing in communities is “the only way we can fight the rise of Reform UK”.

“After over a decade of austerity, communities in Britain feel isolated. In times of economic hardship, it is harder to come together, forge friendships and tackle local issues. People feel ignored by the politicians who are meant to represent them,” he added.

And Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, Britain’s biggest trade union, said: “Public services are the beating heart of communities and if they're suffering, people are clearly going to feel abandoned and ignored.

"Residents need to feel connected again. That means proper investment in public services to rebuild neighbourhoods and, in turn, restore trust in politicians at both national and local levels."

open image in gallery Co-op Party general secretary Joe Fortune is a quietly influential figure the Labour circles ( Co-op Party )

Mr Farage and Reform swept to victory in hundreds of council seats and a series of mayoral contests in this month’s local elections. The party has surged in the polls as disillusioned voters turn their backs on Labour and the Conservatives.

Hilary Armstrong, chair of the Independent Commission on Neighbourhoods, said the only way to quell the “pull of political extremism” is to reverse the decline of local neighbourhoods.

“Up and down the country, neighbourhoods have been battered by decades of deindustrialisation and a decade of austerity. From illegal drugs to vandalism, litter to anti-social behaviour, the everyday experience in communities has markedly declined,” Baroness Armstrong added.