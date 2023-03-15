Watch live: Jeremy Hunt presents red box on Downing Street ahead of Budget

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Jeremy Hunt holds up the red box ahead of his 2023 Budget speech on Wednesday, 15 March.

The chancellor will deliver a statement in the House of Commons detailing his economic policy announcements.

Ahead of his official speech, the Treasury said that the energy price guarantee will be extended for three months beyond April.

In comments before his official announcement, the chancellor said: "High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the energy price guarantee at its current level."

Mr Hunt is also expected to unveil pension and childcare benefit changes in his financial plan for 2023.

According to The Guardian, the minister will announce a £4bn expansion of free childcare for one- and two-year-olds in England, providing their parents with an extra 30 hours per week.

For pensions, Mr Hunt will reportedly increase the lifetime allowance (LTA) on tax-free pension savings on from £1.07 million to £1.8 million.

