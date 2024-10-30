✕ Close Starmer bids farewell to Sunak in final PMQs exchange

Rachel Reeves has announced tax hikes that will raise an eye-watering £40bn in her historic first Budget.

The chancellor blamed previous Conservative governments for the measures. She accused them of blowing a hole in the public finances and failing to fund compensations schemes, such as the one for those affected by the infected blood scandal.

After months of warning the public of the “tough choices” ahead, Ms Reeves promised to “invest, invest, invest” in order to “fix public services”.

Delivering the first Labour budget since Alistair Darling in 2010, she said: “My belief in Britain burns brighter than ever. And the prize on offer today is immense.

“More pounds in people’s pockets. An NHS that is there when you need it. An economy that is growing, creating wealth and opportunity for all. Because that is the only way to improve living standards.

“There are no short cuts. To deliver that investment we must restore economic stability.”

Ms Reeves added she was “deeply proud” to be the first female chancellor and it showed young girls there should be “no ceiling on your ambitions”.