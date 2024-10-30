✕ Close Keir Starmer refuses to rule out raising national insurance contributions

Rachel Reeves is expected to announce up to £35bn in tax rises as she unveils the first Labour Budget in 14 years.

After months of warning the public of the “tough choices” ahead, Ms Reeves is expected to promise to “invest, invest, invest” in order to “fix public services” in Wednesday’s Budget.

Reeves is expected to say in her speech at 12.30pm: “My belief in Britain burns brighter than ever. And the prize on offer today is immense.

“More pounds in people’s pockets. An NHS that is there when you need it. An economy that is growing, creating wealth and opportunity for all. Because that is the only way to improve living standards.

“And the only way to drive economic growth is to invest, invest, invest. There are no short cuts. To deliver that investment we must restore economic stability.”

The minimum wage will increase to £12.21, the Treasury revealed on Tuesday evening.

Ms Reeves has described the 6.7 per cent increase as a “significant step” towards creating a “genuine living wage for working people” – although it falls short of the £12.60 an hour sum recommended by the Living Wage Foundation.