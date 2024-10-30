Budget 2024 live: Rachel Reeves to announce up to £35bn in tax hikes in first Labour Budget for 14 years
Chancellor will say the only way to drive economic growth is to ‘invest, invest, invest’ in today’s Budget
Rachel Reeves is expected to announce up to £35bn in tax rises as she unveils the first Labour Budget in 14 years.
After months of warning the public of the “tough choices” ahead, Ms Reeves is expected to promise to “invest, invest, invest” in order to “fix public services” in Wednesday’s Budget.
Reeves is expected to say in her speech at 12.30pm: “My belief in Britain burns brighter than ever. And the prize on offer today is immense.
“More pounds in people’s pockets. An NHS that is there when you need it. An economy that is growing, creating wealth and opportunity for all. Because that is the only way to improve living standards.
“And the only way to drive economic growth is to invest, invest, invest. There are no short cuts. To deliver that investment we must restore economic stability.”
The minimum wage will increase to £12.21, the Treasury revealed on Tuesday evening.
Ms Reeves has described the 6.7 per cent increase as a “significant step” towards creating a “genuine living wage for working people” – although it falls short of the £12.60 an hour sum recommended by the Living Wage Foundation.
What are the timings for today?
- Chanellor Rachel Reeves will address Cabinet at 9am.
- She will emerge from Downing Street with her iconic red box at around 11am.
- Ms Reeves will take her place next to prime minister Keir Starmer through PMQs at noon.
- She will then deliver the Budget at 12.30pm.
Rachel Reeves expected to announce up to £35bn in tax hikes
Rachel Reeves is expected to announce up to £35bn in tax hikes in today’s Budget, as she seeks to plug the so-called £22bn “black hole” which Labour says has been left by the Tories.
These may include a rise in employers’ national insurance contributions and an increase in capital gains tax, according to reports.
Earlier this week, Sir Keir Starmer laid the ground for taxes to rise, as he insisted it was “time to embrace the harsh light of fiscal reality so we can come together behind a credible, long-term plan”.
Labour MP: Days of Boris Johnson’s boosterism are over
An influential new Labour MP has said the days of Boris Johnson’s boosterism are over and that Rachel Reeves is prepared to do “the hard yards” to make Britain great again, reports our political correspondent Archie Mitchell.
Torsten Bell said “everybody has given up” on the former prime minister’s approach of, “if you just say Britain is great, then that will make it great”.
“We have to do the hard yards of making it great again, and that is what we are going to do,” Mr Bell said.
The former director of the Resolution Foundation think tank said the British public “are not stupid” and will give Labour time to see “whether we are in the business of starting to turn this country around”.
He told Sky News: “Does that mean they like every measure we take in terms of how we do that? No, that's politics, but, but we will expect to see results come the next election.”
Who is Rachel Reeves? From child chess champion to first female chancellor
In this video report, The Independent takes a closer look at the chancellor’s life, from being raised in southeast London by her teacher parents, to becoming a school chess champion and working at the Bank of England:
My colleague Shabnoor Irshad has more details here.
Armed forces in line for £3bn Budget boost, report suggests
The armed forces are in line for a £3bn boost in the new Labour government’s first Budget, according to reports.
The chancellor is set to announce an increase in the defence budget for next year in her fiscal statement in the Commons on Wednesday, part of which will be used to give soldiers a pay rise backdated to April, the Telegraph reported.
The funding will also be used to buy weapons, with the aim of replenishing stockpiles depleted by donations to Ukraine.
However, a pathway to increasing defence spending to 2.5 per cent of national economic output as demanded by the Tories will not be in the Budget, the paper reported.
Warnings and concerns dominate build-up to Reeves’ Budget
Rachel Reeves has promised to “invest, invest, invest” as she seeks to put “more pounds in people’s pockets”.
But the more positive tone has come after months of warning the public of the tough decisions that lay ahead.
Now, Ms Reeves faces growing numbers of warnings and concerns as details of her budget emerge.
Here are some of the fears raised about the impact of some of Ms Reeves’ measures:
- Trade union leaders have told her that if she is genuine about an end to austerity, she will have to fund massive public sector pay rises in the new year
- The hospitality industry has warned that a 6.7 per cent hike in the minimum wage will leave the sector as “collateral damage”
- Question marks have been raised over whether her expected 4 per cent increase in NHS spending will be enough to cut waiting lists after the bumper pay deal she agreed to for doctors
- Manchester’s Labour mayor Andy Burnham has come out against a 50 per cent rise in the bus fare cap to £3
Smaller than usual minimum wage rise is sensible, economist says
The minimum wage rise will be the first time in nearly a decade that it has not risen faster than typical wage growth, according to a leading economist.
“This smaller rise in the minimum wage – the first time in almost a decade when it has risen no faster than typical wage growth – is sensible in the context of an expected rise in employer national insurance contributions at the same time,” said Nye Cominetti, the principal economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank.
He said the Low Pay Commission should monitor the impact of higher minimum wage rates on employment, including the risk of firms switching to self-employed labour to minimise tax bills.
Labour’s first budget since March 2010 is set to lay out major changes to the UK’s taxation, borrowing, and spending commitments.
Here are some things we might expect:
1. Tax rises. An increase on raise employer national insurance payments is one of a number of taxes Labour could be set to increase. This also includes Inheritance Tax and the removal of the VAT exemption on private schools.
2. Borrowing. After an adjustment to fiscal rules, Reeves is expected to have up to an extra £50bn of borrowing to invest in infrastructure building such as roads, railways and hospitals.
3. Fuel duty and winter fuel payments. Ministers have already announced plans to remove the winter fuel payment from millions of pensioners, instead introducing a means-testing system. Ministers have also faced calls not to increase fuel duty.
4. Education. Rachel Reeves is believed to have set aside £1.4 billion for crumbling schools, in a budget which she says will prioritise education and childcare. An extra £1.8 billion will expand government-funded nursery care.
5. Health. Ms Reeves is expected to announce a funding deal for the NHS which goes far beyond inflation.
Unions tell Reeves they expect huge public sector pay rise in new year despite £40bn Budget black hole
Trade union leaders are already squaring up for a fight with Rachel Reeves over pay, even before she has published her first Budget.
The Independent has been told that union bosses have made it clear they expect massive public sector rises in the new year “after 14 years of Tory austerity and wage constraint”.
It is another headache for the chancellor who is expected to be forced to bring in some of the biggest tax rises in history to cover a £40bn black hole in Labour’s spending plans. Ms Reeves is expected to increase employers national insurance contributions and capital gains tax among a range of measures.
Unions tell Reeves they expect huge pay rise in new year despite Budget black hole
It brings another headache for the chancellor as she looks to raise taxes in Wednesday’s Budget
What is Labour’s controversial private school VAT raid policy?
The government is set to end tax breaks for private schools in a controversial new policy.
Labour plans to remove the VAT exemption and business rates relief for independent schools from January, with parents set to foot the cost.
The move has faced ongoing backlash from the sector, including over the disproportionate impact on already-stretched smaller, specialist schools, as well as the short timescale involved and fears of a mass exodus of pupils.
What is Labour’s controversial private school VAT raid policy?
Rachel Reeves set to commit to tax rise in first Budget as chancellor on Wednesday
