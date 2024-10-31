Budget 2024 live: Rachel Reeves admits tax rises will impact wage increases for workers
Washington-based think tank the IMF has praised the chancellor’s ‘sustainable’ tax rises
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has admitted that her £40bn tax-raising Budget could impact wage growth for workers.
Asked about the consequences of increasing national insurance contributions for employers she told BBC Breakfast: “I said that it will have consequences.
“It will mean that businesses will have to absorb some of this through profits and it is likely to mean that wage increases might be slightly less than they otherwise would have been.
“But, overall, the Office of Budget Responsibility forecast that household incomes will increase during this Parliament.
“That is a world away from the last Parliament, which was the worst Parliament ever for living standards.”
Ms Reeves received a welcome boost from Washington-based think-tank the IMF which is supportive of the Budget, with a spokesman welcoming the increase in investment and spending on public services as well as “sustainable” tax rises.
However, IFS director Paul Johnson warned that Ms Reeves would have to raise tax rises further in the coming years and said her spending plans were almost as implausible as her predecessor Jeremy Hunt.
IMF endorses Reeves tax rises and focus on investment
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) endorsed the investment and spending on public services in the chancellor’s Budget, as well as sustainable tax rises.
In an unusual move, the Washington-based watchdog said: “We support the envisaged reduction in the deficit over the medium term, including by sustainably raising revenue.”
Morning
Hello and welcome to our live blog covering the aftermath of chancellor Rachel Reeves historic Budget on Wednesday. We will be bringing you all the latest reaction from Westminster and beyond.
