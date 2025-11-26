Budget 2025 live: Rachel Reeves faces day of reckoning as she unveils billions in tax rises
Chancellor to unveil series of tax hikes to fill black hole in public finances in highly anticipated Budget on Wednesday
Judgement day has arrived for Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer as the chancellor prepares to unveil her long-awaited Budget on Wednesday, after months of speculation about what her statement could mean for voters’ wallets.
Ms Reeves is expected to unveil a “smorgasbord” of tax rises as she looks to plug the gap in the country’s finances worth billions, after an apparent government U-turn on the idea of bringing in an increase to income tax.
In a video shared just hours before she stands at the despatch box, the chancellor acknowledged public anger and frustration at “unfairness in our economy”, as she vowed: to take “fair and necessary choices”.
It comes after ministers announced two tax changes on Tuesday. Health secretary Wes Streeting confirmed the expansion of the soft drinks industry levy - otherwise known as the sugar tax - to cover packaged milkshakes and lattes, while communities secretary Steve Reed announced that mayors in England will be given the power to impose a tourist tax.
Ministers also confirmed that minimum wage rates will increase next year, up to £12.71 for adults aged 21 and over, and to £10.85 for 18 - 20 year olds.
What is the ‘stealth’ rise in income tax and how will it affect me after the Budget?
Sir Keir Starmer refused to rule out freezing income tax thresholds at today’s Budget, prompting concern that more people will begin paying extra tax by “stealth”.
At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir declined to answer a number of questions from opposition leader Kemi Badenoch on the issue of threshold freezes.
His refusal to answer came after chancellor Rachel Reeves had been expected to breach Labour’s manifesto promises and increase income tax as part of her plans to plug the gap in the public finances. The chancellor is instead widely expected to raise other taxes when she delivers her Budget this afternoon.
Here my colleague Albert Toth explains all you need to know about income tax and the thresholds:
What is the ‘stealth’ rise in income tax and how will it affect me after the Budget?
Budget will be about 'fair choices' says Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said that Rachel Reeves' Budget will be about "taking fair choices".
In a post on X on Wednesday morning, the prime minister said: “It will focus on your priorities: cutting the cost of living, cutting waiting lists and cutting the national debt.
“This Labour government will deliver strong foundations for our economy and secure our country’s future.”
Farmers banned from bringing tractors to parliament on budget day
Farmers have been forbidden from bringing their tractors to protest outside parliament on Wednesday as Rachel Reeves unveils her budget.
The Metropolitan Police said that while protests would be allowed, people are prohibited from bringing vehicles, including tractors and agricultural vehicles.
The force said the decision had been taken because of "serious disruption" the vehicles may cause to the local area, including businesses, emergency services and the public.
In an event page set up for the protest by a group called Berkshire Farmers, organisers said that farmers were planning to drive to London to "demand fairness and a future for British farming", saying that the current inheritance tax system "threatens family farms and rural livelihoods".
An administrator of the Berkshire Farmer Facebook group said the Met Police’s announcement that it was imposing the conditions with "this short of a notice" was a "malicious approach to preventing our right to protest, leaving little time for appeal or for facilitating their requests".
Businesses clash with Reeves ahead of Budget
Rachel Reeves is yet to stand up and deliver her Budget, but business groups have already clashed with her over it.
After warning Ms Reeves that they face “death by a thousand taxes” at the CBI conference on Monday, there is outrage over the hike in the minimum wage, which they argue will destroy jobs.
Anna Leach, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, warned the move would increase joblessness among young people.
She said: “The sharper increase in the youth rate is especially concerning, as it is likely to accelerate the loss of jobs among young people – at a time when nearly a million are already not in education, employment, or training.”
Already reeling from the tourism tax, Kate Nicholls, chair of UKHospitality, said the increases to minimum wage rates were “yet another cost for hospitality businesses to balance at a time when they are already being taxed out”.
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) pointed out that the latest Small Business Index (SBI) shows that 34 per cent say labour costs are among their three biggest barriers to growth, and 20 per cent planned to cut staff between October and December of this year.
Reeves acknowledges anger over economic unfairness
Rachel Reeves acknowledged public anger and frustration at the state of the economy as she prepared to announce further tax hikes to balance the books.
In a filmed address ahead of the Budget, the Chancellor said the Government had started to see results in the past year with “wages rising faster than inflation, hospital waiting lists coming down, and our economy growing faster and stronger than people expected”.
“But I know there is more to do,” she said. “I know that the cost of living is still bearing down on family finances, I know that people feel frustrated at the pace of change, or angry at the unfairness in our economy.
“I have to be honest that the damage done from austerity, a chaotic Brexit and the pandemic were worse than we thought.
“But I’m not going to duck those challenges, and nor will I accept that our past must define our future. It doesn’t have to.”
OBR to publish latests forecasts after Budget
The OBR will publish its latest forecasts following the chancellor’s Budget speech on Wednesday, with sources telling Sky News that it will downgrade its growth predictions for 2026 and for the remaining years of the current parliament.
The OBR is an independent body which provides analysis of the nation’s public finances and was set up in 2010 by former Tory chancellor George Osborne in the wake of the 2008 financial crash.
Twice a year, it publishes detailed five-year forecasts alongside the Budget and spring statement to assess the impact of any tax and spending measures and analyse whether the government is meeting its fiscal targets.
The suspected downgrade is a result of a drop in expected productivity in the UK as part of a readjustment of previously incorrect estimates.
However, Ms Reeves’ own moves will also likely be blamed.
Reeves vows to make 'fair and necessary' choices on morning of Budget
Rachel Reeves has said she will be making “fair and necessary choices” in her highly-anticipated Budget today.
In a video posted to social media hours before she stands at the despatch box in the Commons, she said the damage done by 14 years of Tory government had been “worse than we thought”.
“Today I’m going to make the fair and necessary choices to deliver on our promise of change,” she said.
“I’m not going to return Britain back to austerity.”
Analysis: Reeves is still breaking her manifesto pledge by freezing income tax thresholds
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
The chancellor will try to claim that the now infamous election manifesto promise of not raising income tax, VAT or national insurance contributions has not been broken but she will be wrong.
By freezing thresholds on income tax again an extra 1.3 million people will be paying the higher rate of 40p tax than otherwise would have done.
In fact, the chancellor last year rejected extending the threshold freeze which was put in place in 2021 because it would mean breaking the manifesto promise on raising income tax.
She has avoided putting extra on actual rates but more people will be paying income tax at all its levels just through a stealth tax.
What we can expect in Budget
Rachel Reeves is poised to deliver her Budget this week, with intense speculation surrounding potential tax increases designed to stabilise the nation's finances.
The chancellor is anticipated to outline measures addressing a significant public funds deficit and establishing a more robust financial reserve, aiming to reduce future demands on taxpayers.
These proposals are expected to be announced at approximately 12:30pm on Wednesday, 26 November.
The Independent’s Albert Toth reports:
Rachel Reeves announces the Budget on Wednesday. Here’s what to expect
How Budget day will unfold
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver the Autumn Budget at approximately 12:30pm on Wednesday after Prime Minister’s Questions.
HM Treasury will then release the budget documents, which provide the technical details of the economic forecasts and proposed tax changes.
The leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch, will then respond, followed by the leader of the third largest party, Sir Ed Davey.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the budget watchdog, will also publish revised forecasts for the economy and public finances.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments