Rachel Reeves accused of ‘misleading’ UK over £20bn Budget black hole – live updates
The fiscal watchdog said the chancellor knew about its revised prediction well before she changed course to raise taxes
Rachel Reeves has been accused of misleading the country over the state of public finances in the run-up to the Budget.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said on Friday that a downgrade in productivity forecasts that the Chancellor had used to illustrate the “challenges” facing the nation had been more than offset by a rise in tax revenues due to inflation.
Richard Hughes, chairman of the OBR, took what he called the “unusual step” of writing to the Treasury select committee to reveal that Reeves had been told in September that the watchdog had only made small downgrades to its assessment. Reeves was then told at the end of October she was sitting on a surplus of some £4.2 billion.
The chancellor nonetheless presented the forecasts as unexpectedly bleak and argued for tax rises, insisting she must “deal with the world as I find it, not the world as I might wish it to be”. She said public finances were in a worse state than expected after “years of economic mismanagement”.
Paul Johnson, a former head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank, said “it probably was misleading”. “It was designed to confirm a narrative that there was a fiscal black hole that needed to be filled with significant tax rises,” he told The Times. “In fact, as she knew at the time, no such hole existed.”
Kemi Badenoch called for the chancellor to resign as Downing Street refuted the suggestion Reeves had misled the public.
The Independent has approached the Treasury for comment.
Timeline as Reeves faces accusations of misleading the public
Rachel Reeves was told by the OBR in September that prevailing economic winds meant the presumed £20bn gap in public finances would be much smaller than expected in the run up to the Budget.
Reeves now faces accusations she misled the public by stressing the need for tax rises as late as November. Here’s how it unfolded:
17 September: The OBR told the chancellor in its first forecast that the fiscal watchdog had only made small amends to its overall assessment of where public finances stood.
The black hole was estimated at £2.5 billion at this point.
31 October: The OBR told Reeves that she was now sitting on a surplus of some £4.2 billion, as inflation saw tax revenues increase.
4 November: Reeves delivers a crisis press conference warning that public finances are in dire straits, seen widely as a way to prepare the country for tax hikes - potentially a breach of manifesto promises.
13 November: The prospect of a hike in income tax rates - which was trailed for several weeks - were dropped on November 13, with the Treasury citing improved forecasting.
26 November: The chancellor delivers the Budget and raises taxes by £26 billion.
Warning on state of finances ‘probably misleading’ - former IFS head
Paul Johnson, a former head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank, said “it probably was misleading”.
“It was designed to confirm a narrative that there was a fiscal black hole that needed to be filled with significant tax rises,” he told The Times. “In fact, as she knew at the time, no such hole existed.”
Downing Street refutes claims Reeves misled the public
Downing Street was asked on Friday whether Ms Reeves' warnings of coming difficult decisions despite the OBR's improved forecasting meant she had misled the public and the markets in the run-up to the Budget.
"I don't accept that," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.
He added: "As she set out in the speech that she gave here (Downing Street), she talked about the challenges the country was facing and she set out her decisions incredibly clearly at the Budget."
Badenoch calls for Reeves to quit over 'misleading public' on budget
Kemi Badenoch called for the chancellor to lose her job amid accusations she misled Britain over the state of public finances.
"Yet more evidence, as if we needed it, that the Chancellor must be sacked,” the opposition leader said on Friday.
“For months Reeves has lied to the public to justify record tax hikes to pay for more welfare."
“Her Budget wasn’t about stability. It was about politics: bribing Labour MPs to save her own skin. Shameful."
