Budget 2025 latest: Inflation boost for Rachel Reeves ahead of spring statement
The chancellor is under pressure to deliver in her spring statement
Inflation has dropped to 2.8 per cent in February from 3 per cent in January, in a boost for chancellor Rachel Reeves, who is set to deliver her spring statement on Wednesday.
The latest drop, announced by the Office of National Statistics, was bigger than expected after analysts originally forecast CPI inflation would come in at 2.9 per cent.
The chancellor is expected to announce a number of spending cuts across government departments, including further cuts to benefits, while a £2.2 billion defence boost has been mooted.
Ms Reeves is expected to tell the Commons that the UK must “move quickly in a changing world” to up its defence commitment as she delivers an update on her plans for the economy in the afternoon.
According to The Times, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) rejected the government’s claim that £5 billion would be saved from planned welfare reforms.
The watchdog reportedly told ministers it would only save £3.4 billion, leaving a £1.6 billion gap.
The Independent has contacted the Treasury for a comment.
Prime minister says 'we will deliver security for working people'
Ahead of the spring statement, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “In an era of global change, we will deliver security for working people and renewal for Britain.”
What will Rachel Reeves say in her statement?
Already, the chancellor is predicted to make a number of sweeping cuts across governmental departments, including welfare, while boosting defence spending.
In her statement, Ms Reeves will tell MPs that a “more insecure world” requires a greater focus on national security, as she promised to increase defence spending by £2.2 billion from April. It will be part of the previously announced plan for the biggest boost in military funding since the Cold War funded by cutting the aid budget.
She will say: “This moment demands an active government stepping up to secure Britain’s future. A government on the side of working people.
“To grasp the opportunities that we now have and help Britain reach its full potential, we need to go further and faster to kickstart growth, protect national security and make people better off through our plan for change.”
Ms Reeves will also tell MPs she is “proud” of her record in office – despite the sluggish economic growth figures which have heaped pressure on her.
MAPPED: UK Consumer Price Index
The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in February from 3 per cent in January, the Office for National Statistics said.
Visualisation by Jabed Ahmed:
Defence minister defends 'coalition of willing'
Defence secretary John Healey responded to US special envoy Steve Witkoff’s dismissal of Sir Keir Starmer’s plans for a “coalition of the willing” peacekeeping force in Ukraine as “a posture and a pose”.
Mr Healey said: “The UK is putting together the coalition of the willing in the circumstances, which I hope we can secure, of a negotiated peace settlement.
“We’re responding to that American challenge for European nations to do more to support Ukraine – and we are – and we’re responding to the requirements of the Ukrainians, who say ‘in the circumstances of a ceasefire, what security guarantees have we got that we won’t have Russia reinvading?'”
Defence Minister admits Trump administration 'have got a case that European nations can do more'
Defence secretary John Healey has admitted that the Trump administration has ‘got a case’ for saying European nations can do more to fund and provide their own defence and security.
The defence secretary’s comments came after the US Signal group chat blunder revealed vice president JD Vance hated “bailing Europe out” and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said “European freeloading” was “pathetic”.
The comments in the chat, which inadvertently included a journalist from The Atlantic, were related to US strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen but come against a backdrop of Mr Trump’s drive to end the war in Ukraine and pull back from commitments in Europe.
Asked how he felt about being called a pathetic freeloader, Mr Healey said: “I regard it more as a challenge.”
He added: “The Americans have absolutely got a case that on defence spending, on European security, on our support for Ukraine, European nations can and will do more, and the UK is leading the way.”
ONS economist says clothing prices drove inflation fall
ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation eased in February. Clothing prices, particularly for women’s clothes, was the biggest driver for this month’s fall.
“This was only partially offset by small increases, for example, from alcoholic drinks.”
In pictures: Rachel Reeves under pressure to deliver for the spring statement
TUC General Secretary urges Bank of England to cut interest rates
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “The biggest challenge facing our economy is low growth.
“After the worst slump in living standards in 200 years, households and businesses are still being hit by a sustained period of high interest rates – and it’s holding back growth.
“Evidence from around the world shows that higher growth has been facilitated by higher consumer spending and achieved alongside low inflation.
“While all eyes will be on the chancellor today, the Bank of England also has a key role to play in reviving growth. That’s why the Bank should cut interest rates at the start of next month – and continue to throughout the year.
“Lower interest rates will help ease the pressure on households, businesses and government borrowing. They will mean more money in working people’s pockets to spend on our high streets, and more money for firms so that they feel confident to invest.”
Economist says this year's budget will 'introduce inflationary pressure'
Monica George Michail, NIESR associate economist, said: “Today's figures show that annual CPI inflation recorded 2.8 per cent in February 2025. Despite anticipation of a scaling back of government spending in today’s Spring Statement, this year’s budget is expansionary and will introduce some inflationary pressure.
“We forecast CPI inflation to remain above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target throughout this year, driven by increased public spending, persistent wage growth and global trade fragmentation. We therefore think there will only be one more 25 basis point interest rate cut in 2025.”
Shadow chancellor says 'inflation remains higher than when Labour took office'
Mel Stride MP, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:“Inflation remains higher than when Labour took office, and the Bank of England expect it to rise over the coming year.
“We left Labour with inflation bang on target. But since their no-strings-attached union payouts, record tax rises and borrowing splurge, they have pushed up the cost of living.
“The Chancellor’s choices have saddled the country with higher inflation for longer. Unless she takes urgent action at her emergency budget today, working families will continue to pay the price."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments