Watch live: Dominic Raab appears before Lords Committee ahead of Budget

Watch live as Dominic Raab appears before the Lords Committee ahead of the Budget on Wednesday, 15 March.

The deputy prime minister, Lord Chancellor and justice secretary is being questioned on the priorities for his department on the day of the major monetary policy announcement.

The Committee is expected to cover other topics such as the implications of the government’s policy on the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) for UK-EU security cooperation.

It comes after the Treasury’s announcement that the energy price guarantee will be extended for three months beyond April ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s speech today.

In comments before his official announcement, the chancellor said: “High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the energy price guarantee at its current level.”

Mr Hunt is also expected to unveil pension and childcare benefit changes in his financial plan for 2023.

