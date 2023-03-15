Watch live: Jeremy Hunt presents 2023 Budget with childcare and energy bill support

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Jeremy Hunt delivers his Spring Budget to the House of Commons on Wednesday (15 March).

The chancellor is making a much-anticipated statement to MPs, detailing the government’s economic policy for 2023.

Ahead of Mr Hunt’s official speech, the Treasury said that the energy price guarantee will be extended for three months beyond April, easing pressure on households struggling with a cost of living crisis.

The government has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks to cancel the rise from £2,500 to £3,000, which was set to come into force from 1 April.

“High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the energy price guarantee at its current level,” the chancellor said ahead of the Budget.

Mr Hunt is also expected to announce pension and childcare benefit changes in his financial plan for 2023 as the government hopes to encourage more people to get back to work, including a £4bn expansion of free childcare for one- and two-year-olds.

