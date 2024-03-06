Watch live as Jeremy Hunt delivers 2024 spring Budget

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Jeremy Hunt delivers the spring Budget following Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 6 March.

The chancellor is expected to make a 2p cut to national insurance central to his announcement, which he said would deliver “more opportunity and more prosperity”.

Mr Hunt, who has faced pressure from Tory MPs to ease the record-high tax burden, promised “permanent cuts in taxation” that would bring “higher growth” as he seeks to woo voters ahead of this year’s general election.

Wednesday’s Budget is expected to be the last before the UK heads to the polls.

The Office for Budget Responsibility is expected to publish its outlook around an hour after the chancellor delivers his statement to the House of Commons.

Ahead of Mr Hunt’s Budget, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has accused the Tories of overseeing “fourteen years of economic failure”.

“The Conservatives promised to fix the nation’s roof, but instead they have smashed the windows, kicked the door in and are now burning the house down,” she said.