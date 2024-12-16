New top mandarin issues stark warning to Whitehall on first day in the job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The new cabinet secretary Sir Chris Wormald has delivered a stark pre-Christmas warning on his first day in the job as Britain’s top civil servant.

In a message to all civil servants across Whitehall, Sir Chris has echoed the comments from the prime minister that they must stop being a block to progress with an instruction “we must do things differently”.

The new top mandarin toned down the language after Sir Keir Starmer was described as “Trumpian” in his attack on civil servants. He said in a major speech: “too many people in Whitehall are “comfortable in the tepid bath of managed decline”, though he insisted he did not think there was a “swamp to be drained here”.

open image in gallery Sir Chris Wormald the new Cabinet Secretary (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

Sir Chris, who was a surprise appointment having previously served as the permanent secretary to the Depaertment for Health, has pledged to go through with Sir Keir Starmer’s ambition to “re-wiring of the way the government works”.

Britain’s top senior civil servant takes up his role after the prime minister set out his plan to put more money in people’s pockets, reduce NHS waiting lists, put bobbies back on the beat and build 1.5 million homes.

Sir Chris told civil servants in an email: “As cabinet secretary, it is my role to support the Prime Minister and Government to deliver for the country. The Prime Minister has been clear that he wants a re-wiring of the way the government works to deliver his recently announced Plan for Change.

“This will require all of us to do things differently - from working much more effectively across departments to taking advantage of the major opportunities technology provides.

“Throughout my career, I have seen the civil service adapt and change to achieve incredible things for the people of the United Kingdom. I know that together we will relish the opportunities the coming years will bring.”

Sir Chris, who most recently was permanent secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care, said he was “deeply honoured” to be appointed to his new role.

He told colleagues: “Over the years I have seen the incredible contribution that we as civil servants make and it fills me with great pride to be leading the Civil Service.”

Sir Chris said he was looking forward to meeting civil servants across the country in the coming weeks and months to “hear your ideas to improve the way that Government works”.

He also paid tribute to his predecessor Simon Case, who he said had been a “remarkable public servant”.