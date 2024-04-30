Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as David Cameron gives evidence during a committee session on Tuesday 30 April.

The foreign secretary yesterday urged Hamas to accept the “generous” ceasefire package which has been put on the table, amid a push by Western leaders to end fighting in Gaza.

Lord Cameron called for the militant group to agree to a ceasefire while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He claimed it “never pays” to be optimistic in pushing for an end to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, but insisted the group should take the deal being offered.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier weighed in, saying Hamas had been presented with an “extraordinarily generous” offer by Israel that he hoped it would accept.

The UK wants to see an immediate pause in the fighting to get more aid in and hostages out of Gaza, then progress towards a permanent and sustainable ceasefire.