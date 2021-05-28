A letter written by Carrie Symonds to The Times about a report on her dog, Dilyn, at the start of the Covid-19 crisis has been leaked.

The document reveals Ms Symonds’ anger at a report in the newspaper last March that claimed she and Boris Johnson were considering re-homing the dog, which they had adopted, because they were weary of it.

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former top adviser, told MPs this week that Ms Symonds’ fury about the report added to the chaotic scenes in Downing Street as ministers and officials scrambled to respond to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The PM’s fiancée went “completely crackers” about the news story, Mr Cummings claimed.

Now, the supposed text of a letter written by Ms Symonds to The Times has been leaked to The Daily Mail.

It said: “Dilyn is and always will be a much-loved member of our family. He is a happy and healthy dog and making a claim to the contrary is entirely without foundation.

“The article also makes a number of highly inaccurate damaging allegations about our home and private life.

“These are not only false but a gross invasion of our privacy. Despite our complaint, the paper has refused to publish a suitable apology and correction.”

Mr Johnson refused to sign the letter after Mr Cummings told him it would be a waste of time, according to the Mail.

Downing Street did not immediately respond to a request by The Independent for confirmation or denial of the Mail report’s validity.