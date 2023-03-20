Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Metropolitan Police Service is bracing itself for the release of a damning report that is expected to criticise the force for its failure to tackle a racist, sexist and homophobic culture.

Baroness Louise Casey is due to publish her review into standards at Britain’s biggest police force, commissioned in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens.

But what did Baroness Casey’s report look at and what do we know about what it is expected to say?

The Times has reported the Met, which has lurched between a series of scandals in recent years, could be broken up if the toxic culture is not swiftly overhauled.

What is the review and what prompted it?

The Met appointed Baroness Casey to lead an independent review of its culture and standards of behaviour in the wake of a series of shocking incidents.

The review began in February last year and The final report and recommendations are expected to be published tomorrow.

It was commissioned following the public outcry after the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Met officer Wayne Couzens.The Met writes on its website that the report is also part of its response to “other deeply troubling incidents”.

The force has lurched between a series of scandals in recent years, including the resignation last year of former Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick following a report by the police watchdog which found misogyny, discrimination and sexual harassment among officers.

And just a few months into his tenure, her successor Sir Mark Rowley was forced to apologise to victims over missed opportunities to root out serial Met rapist David Carrick, who abused 12 women following “horrific” failures by the force.

There was also outrage over racist and misogynist messages shared by officers based at Charing Cross station, who pictured the bodies of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry; and the strip-searching of schoolchildren.

Who is leading the review?

Baroness Louise Casey is due to publish her review of the culture and standards into Britain’s biggest police force (PA)

Baroness Casey of Blackstock is chairing the review. She is an independent advisor on social welfare, chair of the Institute of Global Homelessness, and a peer in the House of Lords.

She has also worked for five prime ministers on a variety of social welfare issues, such as homelessness, antisocial behaviour, troubled families, child sexual exploitation, and social integration.

What will the review examine?

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (PA Wire)

Following the series of shocking incidents, accusations were made that the culture at the Met is toxic and needs a rapid, serious overhaul.

According to the force’s website, the review was commissioned to:

- find out whether the Met’s leadership, recruitment, vetting, training, culture and communications support the standards the public should expect.

- recommend how high standards can be routinely met, and how high levels of public trust in the Met can be restored and maintained.

What do we know about what the report might say?

The serving police officer Wayne Couzens who murdered Sarah Everard (PA Wire)

The damning 300-page final report will be published tomorrow and is expected to accuse the Metropolitan Police of institutional racism, sexism and homophobia, and a failure to change despite repeated warnings to do so.

The Guardian has reported that Baroness Casey’s review will be “atrocious” for the Met, while The Times claims the force could be broken up if the toxic culture is not swiftly overhauled.

The newspaper went on to suggest that a culture of bullying, overwhelming work pressures, and failing leadership will be detailed, with widespread failures being uncovered in every department.

It said Whitehall sources described the report as “do or die” for the force, with hard-hitting recommendations being made, including the establishment of a new oversight board and the disbanding of the unit in which Couzens and Carrick both served.

The Times also understands Baroness Casey is set to reveal more failings regarding women reporting sexual violence by police officers.

The force has said it will not comment until the report is published in full.