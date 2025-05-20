Vaccine maker’s £1bn UK investment to create ‘hundreds of high-skilled jobs’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major investment by a Covid-19 vaccine pioneer will create hundreds of high-skilled jobs and fund new research centres, the Government has said.

Biopharmaceutical company BioNTech has announced funding of up to £1 billion into the UK over the next 10 years.

The planned investment would be one of the biggest in the history of UK life sciences, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said.

As part of plans to increase its UK presence, the vaccine maker will create two new research and development hubs – one in Cambridge, and an AI hub at its planned UK headquarters in London.

The centres could create more than 400 new jobs over the next 10 years including researchers in clinical and scientific drug development.

As part of the agreement, the Government will contribute up to £129 million over the same period.

German-based BioNTech developed mRNA vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, notably used to tackle Covid-19.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said the investment would boost the economy.

“This investment will propel the growth-driving life sciences sector to new heights, delivering cutting-edge facilities, building careers in the future-facing jobs we want our children to have, and ultimately unlocking progress in medical science that could save lives,” he said.

“This is a clear indication of how we will deliver the Government’s Plan for Change: working together with the best and brightest businesses and innovators to unlock their potential, and then reap the benefits for the economy, health and more that their drive and genius can deliver.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “This is another testament to confidence in Britain being one of the world’s top investment destinations and a global hub for life sciences.

“It will create hundreds of high-skilled, well-paid jobs, as we deliver on our promise to put more money in working people’s pockets through our Plan for Change.”

The CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Şahin, said the agreement “marks the next chapter of our successful strategic partnership with the UK Government”.