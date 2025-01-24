Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of indigenous Chagossian people have instructed lawyers to challenge the controversial Chagos deal, in yet another blow to the government’s beleaguered agreement.

It comes as the deal faces criticism from all sides, Donald Trump threatening to veto it, the new Mauritian government demanding further concessions from Britain and concerns being raised by the government’s own Labour MPs.

Now, The Independent understands that Chagossian Voices, a group representing people who originate from the Chagos Islands, has sought legal advice and is willing to take the government to court over the plans.

The government announced a deal to hand over the islands to Mauritius in October 2024, which is meant to secure the future of a secretive military base on the island of Diego Garcia.

But it is understood the group wants to pursue all options to ensure that the deal does not go ahead, rejecting Mauritian sovereignty over the archipelago, which is located some 1,680 kilometres north-east of the Indian Ocean nation.

open image in gallery The future of the deal to hand the Chagos Islands over to Mauritius is becoming increasingly uncertain ( US Department of Defence )

They have pointed out that the Chagossian people – who were forcibly removed from Chagos more than 50 years ago to make way for the military base - have their own language and culture entirely separate to Mauritius.

They also claim that they were not consulted on the agreement. Frankie Bontemps, a founding member of Chagossian Voices, said people who originate from the islands feel both “powerless and voiceless” in making decisions about their futures.

“[Chagossians] have endured fifty years of exile of suffering… but both the British and the Mauritian government are after their own interests”, he told a meeting of indigenous Chagossians to engage with MPs in Parliament on Wednesday.

It comes as the UK attempts to renegotiate the deal previously agreed with Mauritius after the newly elected administration raised objections to the original agreement and is reportedly seeking more compensation.

Mr Bontemps added: “The foreign secretary made a statement in parliament that they are interested to secure the deal for 99 years. And Mauritius is after how much compensation they can get for the 99 year lease. While in the middle of this tragedy there’s a people, the Chagossian people.

“It’s not the British or the Mauritians who suffered deportation, exile. It’s us, the descendants.”

open image in gallery David Lammy was accused of misleading the Commons ( AFP/Getty )

The foreign secretary has insisted the agreement is “a good deal” which secures the long-term future of the airbase. He has also pointed out that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the islands belong to Mauritius.

However, in a separate opinion delivered alongside the ICJ’s ruling in 2019, Judge Gaja said the will of the Chagossians should be taken into account.

“The General Assembly may have considered that, as the result of the process of decolonization, the Archipelago would become part of Mauritius. However, the General Assembly may revisit the issue and in particular take into account the will of the Chagossians”, he said.

Human Rights Watch have insisted that “the UK and Mauritius should prioritize the Chagossian people’s participation” in negotiations about the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands.

Earlier this week Labour MP Peter Lamb accused foreign secretary David Lammy of misleading parliament over his engagement with Chagossians.

Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting, the MP for Crawley claimed there is “certainly evidence” that statements made in the Commons by the foreign secretary “do not appear to be true”, referencing claims that the government has engaged with the Chagossians throughout the process of striking a deal.

On October 7 2024, the foreign secretary told the House of Commons: “Of course we kept the Chagossians informed all along the way.”

But Chagossian Voices said they have not met with Mr Lammy, and that FCDO minister Stephen Doughty, who has met with the group twice since the deal was agreed, refused to discuss the negotiations.

The comments made by Mr Lamb - whose constituency is home to the largest community of Chagossians in the UK - highlight the fractious state of relations over the deal, the future of which is becoming increasingly uncertain.

The FCDO has been contacted for comment.