Two British women born on the Chagos Islands are set to bring legal action against the UK Government, saying the territory should remain in UK hands and not be given over to Mauritius.

Bernadette Dugasse and Bertrice Pompe, who were both born on Diego Garcia, have launched legal action against the Foreign Office, contesting the proposed transfer agreement.

Central to their case is the right to return to their birthplace. Chagossians were forcibly removed from the islands by 1973 to make way for a US-UK military base, and there is currently restricted access to the islands, with permits required for travel.

The proposed agreement includes a lease-back arrangement for the base on Diego Garcia, funded by British taxpayers.

While seemingly endorsed by US President Donald Trump, the deal faces resistance from the Conservative party.

Lawyers representing the two women have sent a pre-action letter to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), asserting that the Chagossian people have shut out of the conversation about the future of the islands, despite being the native inhabitants.

open image in gallery Bertrice Pompe is one of two women launching legal action against the UK government over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands ( Bertrice Pompe/PA Wire )

They also say that they do not trust Mauritius to treat the Chagossians fairly, and that they would face “severe obstacles” as British citizens who do not hold Mauritian nationality, including possible racial discrimination and the loss of the possibility of returning.

Ms Pompe said: “Chagossians were removed from their place of birth, without their consultation, and have been treated badly for 60 years.

“Since then we have been struggling to understand why we have been treated so poorly by the British government.

“Our human rights have been stripped away.

“Today the British government is repeating the same mistakes which it made 60 years ago.”

She added: “All our suffering and cries to be heard have been falling on deaf ears… I want to stay British and I also want the right to return to the Chagos Islands.”

open image in gallery Bernadette Dugasse says the deal will stop her from returning to her birthplace ( Bernadette Dugasse/PA Wire )

Ms Dugasse described the proposed deal as bad for Chagossians.

She continued: “This deal will forbid me from returning to Diego Garcia where I was born, and serves only to extend the suffering of the indigenous Chagossians.

“I am a British citizen and I cannot understand why we are being treated in this horrible way.”

Barrister Michael Polak, representing Ms Pompe and Ms Dugasse, added: “The Government’s attempt to give away the Chagossian’s homeland whilst failing to hold a formal consultation with the Chagossian people is a continuation of their terrible treatment by the authorities in the past.

“They remain the people with the closest connection to the islands, but their needs and wishes are being ignored.”

The FCDO was asked to respond to the legal letter by March 25.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We do not comment on potential legal challenges.

“The negotiations were between the UK and Mauritius with our priority being to secure the full operation of the base on Diego Garcia.

“However, we have worked to ensure this agreement reflects the importance of the islands to Chagossians.”