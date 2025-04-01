Donald Trump signs off Keir Starmer’s controversial Chagos Islands deal

Donald Trump has formally signed off Keir Starmer’s controversial Chagos islands deal, No 10 has said.
The agreement is now being “finalised” between the UK and Mauritius.
Sir Keir has previously come under fire over his plans to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
Critics warn the deal, which reports suggest could cost as much as £18 billion, unnecessarily leases back a strategically vital airbase that the UK already owns.
The plan follows an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that the archipelago belongs to Mauritius.
The Indian Ocean islands represent an important part of UK-US security plans because of the strategically crucial Diego Garcia airbase.
More follows...
