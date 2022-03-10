Boris Johnson says he fears Putin may resort to chemical weapons in Ukraine

Boris Johnson has said he fears Vladimir Putin’s “cynical, barbaric” regime may resort to deploying chemical weapons in Ukraine.

As Western allies fear Moscow could use the banned weapon — under the cover of a “false flag” operation — the prime minister said Russia had a “fake story ready to go” with claims it opponents were storing the banned weapons.

“The stuff which you are hearing about chemical weapons is straight out of the Russian playbook,” the prime minister told Sky News.

“They start saying that there are chemical weapons that are being stored by their opponents or by the Americans so that when they themselves deploy chemical weapons, as I fear they may, they have a fake story ready to go.

In a reference to the Salisbury nerve agent attack, the prime minister went on: “You have seen it in Syria, you saw it even in the UK. I just note that is what they are already doing. It is a cynical, barbaric government I’m afraid.”

Mr Johnson appeared to be referring to comments from the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Earlier this week, she accused Ukraine, without evidence, of running chemical and biological weapons labs in its territory with the support of the US — a claim dismissed by the White House as “preposterous”

His remarks also come after Western officials first sounded the alarm on Wednesday over the potential use of chemical weapons, as they highlighted that the Russian military were “burning through a lot of high-end kit” amid a fierce Ukrainian resistance to the Kremlin’s invasion.

They revealed concerns about the use of non-conventional weapons while Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, insisted it would be a “grave mistake” if Putin carries out a chemical attack in the Eastern European country.

And earlier, James Heappey, an armed forces ministers, hinted the use of chemical weapons may cross a “red line” which could trigger an international response.

This map shows the extent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

He said: “I don’t think it’s helpful to get into any firm commitment right now about where that red line sits, but I think President Putin needs to be very clear that when other countries have used chemical weapons it has caused an international response.

“I think he should reflect very urgently on what has happened to other countries where they have used them.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme, the Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also insisted the UK and its Nato allies “would seriously have to consider what we next did” if Russia resorted to chemical weapons.

“We’d certainly have to start to sanctioning more widely to those sorts of countries who are working with Russia and still supplying them with goods that could be used for weapons. We’d certainly have to decide whether or not we take further action”.