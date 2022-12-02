Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chester by-election result: Labour ‘decisively’ win seat in ‘strong message to Conservative Party’

Newly-elected Samantha Dixon says Tory government has betrayed trust put in them at last general election

Maroosha Muzaffar
Friday 02 December 2022 03:48
Comments
<p>The new MP for Chester has said voters sent a strong message that they think ‘it’s Labour’s turn’</p>

The new MP for Chester has said voters sent a strong message that they think ‘it’s Labour’s turn’

(PA Wire)

Labour have “decisively” won the Chester by-election, Rishi Sunak’s first electoral test as prime minister.

Samantha Dixon retained the seat for Labour with an increased majority of 10,974 votes, the results in the small hours of Friday morning showed.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Christian Matheson in October after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Ms Dixon defeated Conservative candidate and NHS nurse Liz Wardlaw.

She described the result as “really, really encouraging” for the party and referred to City of Chester as a “bellwether constituency”.

Recommended

“I think I have been in receipt of a very strong message from the voters of Chester that they want the Conservative cost-of-living crisis tackled immediately,” she told reporters.

“I don’t think they believe that the Conservatives have the answers, I think they think it’s Labour’s turn now.”

In her victory speech, Ms Dixon said: “People in Chester and across our country are really worried. Worried about losing their homes because they can’t afford the mortgage repayments or the rent, worried about whether they can put the heating on, worried about whether they can put food on the table for their families.”

She continued: “This is the cost of 12 years of Conservative government. The government, which has wreaked havoc with our economy, destroyed our public services and betrayed the people who put their trust in them at the last general election.”

Alison McGovern, the shadow work and pensions minister, told reporters that the “people of Chester have sent a clear message to Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government: They are fed up of Tory rule and want the change Labour offers.”

She added: “Sam will be an excellent MP for Chester and a strong voice for Chester residents in the Conservative cost-of-living crisis.”

On Thursday morning, Keir Starmer had tweeted that “Sam will be a fantastic representative of her community, and as their MP would do the people of Chester proud”.

Recommended

Election officials said that the voter turnout was 41.2 per cent (or 28,541 votes), a sizeable drop on the 71.7 per cent turnout (54,560 votes) in the 2019 general election.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in