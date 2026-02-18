Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Conservative Party has called for a new register, similar to the existing sex offenders list, to track individuals convicted of child abuse offences, arguing it would prevent them from "disappearing" and reoffending.

Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy described the proposal as a "vital safeguard" against repeat crimes.

Currently, those convicted of specific sex offences are legally required to inform police of changes to their name, address, travel plans, and any contact with children.

Under the Conservatives' proposed child cruelty register, criminals found guilty of offences such as child cruelty, infanticide, causing or allowing a child's death, and female genital mutilation would be mandated to provide personal information to authorities upon release from court or prison.

Conservative frontbenchers in the House of Lords have tabled an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill to establish this scheme.

Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy ( UK Parliament/PA )

“A serious justice system cannot allow people convicted of brutal child cruelty to disappear, potentially able to repeat their crimes against other children unchecked,” Mr Timothy said.

“Protecting the most vulnerable must come first, and the Conservatives’ amendment would do exactly that.

“It is a vital safeguard to make sure those who pose an ongoing risk to children remain seen by the authorities forever.”

Alicia Kearns, a Conservative shadow home office minister in the Commons, said offenders “can change their name, move county, and simply disappear once their sentence ends”, which she added “cannot be right”.

She continued: “We track sex offenders because the risk doesn’t end at the prison gate, the same must apply to those cowards convicted of child cruelty.

“A child cruelty register will keep dangerous individuals visible to police and puts children’s safety first.”

The Crime and Policing Bill has already cleared the Commons but faces further scrutiny in the upper chamber before it can become law.

Peers will begin a process to amend the Bill at report stage next Wednesday.