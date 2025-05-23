Starmer delays tackling child poverty leaving tens of thousands on the brink

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour has delayed a flagship plan designed to cut child poverty until the autumn, in a move that could leave tens of thousands on the brink.

Just weeks after coming to power, ministers said they would consider ditching the “cruel” two-child benefit cap in a bid to head off a backbench Labour revolt.

But the overall strategy in which the policy was expected to be included has now been pushed back, despite fears of another rebellion on welfare cuts within weeks.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer signalled a partial U-turn on restricting winter fuel payments earlier this week (Thomas Krych/PA) ( PA Wire )

But the new timings, designed to coincide with the budget, have raised some hopes ministers could push ahead and abolish the two-child cap, amid reports Sir Keir Starmer is in favour of the move, while his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney is less convinced.

Both are under increasing pressure from Labour backbenchers on the issue.

The benefits cap affects more than 1.6 million children by limiting welfare payments to the first two children in most families.

New costings released recently by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) show another 109 more children are pulled into poverty by the policy every day.

The number affected will continue to increase until 2035 - when the first children born under the turn 18.

The charity says that scrapping the cap would be the most cost-effective way to lift kids out of poverty.

It it were dumped, 350,000 children would be lifted from poverty at a stroke, while the depth of the poverty experienced by another 800,000 children would be reduced.

As well as pressure over the cap, No 10 is still facing a potential rebellion from Labour MPs next month when tough welfare cuts, including to disability payments, are due to be voted on in the House of Commons, despite his partial U-turn on winter fuel payments earlier this week.

Downing Street has insisted the government is taking a "comprehensive approach" to child poverty, including rolling out free breakfast clubs, increasing the number of affordable homes, and raising the minimum wage.

Lord John Bird, an anti-poverty campaigner and founder of the Big Issue, criticised news of the delay and said ministers had "just kicked the issue of child poverty into the long grass".

He added: "The impact of their inaction will be grave. It is shameful that child poverty is forecast to not fall, but rise significantly, to 31.5 per cent of children under this Labour government.

"We need action now, not in six months or a year's time. I will relentlessly pursue my intervention of adding child poverty targets to the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill with the vigour that the 4.3 million children living in poverty in our country deserve."

But Helen Barnard, from the Trussell Trust, which provides food banks, said: “This may be good news. Better a delayed child poverty strategy with measures to really protect children… than one hitting the deadline but falling short on substance.”