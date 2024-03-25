Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Grant Shapps and Oliver Dowden address the alleged China cybersecurity threat in Parliament on Monday, 25 March.

It comes after Rishi Sunak said Britain is taking measures to protect itself from an “increasingly assertive” China after it was accused of a “malign” cyberattack on the UK.

The prime minister described China as “also the greatest state-based threat to our economic security”, and the UK is preparing to sanction those believed to be involved in the state-backed interference.

The government is expected to say Beijing-linked hackers were behind a cyber attack on the Electoral Commission which exposed the personal data of 40 million voters, as well as 43 individuals including MPs and peers.

Registers held at the time of the cyber attack include the name and address of anyone in the UK who was registered to vote between 2014 and 2022, as well as the names of those registered as overseas voters.