Watch live: Lindsay Hoyle makes statement on China spy allegations

Watch live as Sir Lindsay Hoyle makes a statement on a parliamentary researcher who was arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

The man, who has not identified himself, has released a statement through his lawyers in which he denies being a "Chinese spy," adding that he has spent his career trying to “educate others” about the “threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party”.

“To do what has been claimed against me in extravagant news reporting would be against everything I stand for," the man said.

The Sunday Times revealed that the Briton was arrested along with another man by officers on suspicion of spying for Beijing.

Following the arrest under the Official Secrets Act on 13 March, on Sunday (10 September) Rishi Sunak confronted Chinese premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit in India over “unacceptable” interference in democracy.

The Official Secrets Act punishes offences that are said to be “prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state.”