Sunak tackles Chinese premier in person over ‘spy in Parliament’ arrest

Rishi Sunak has told Chinese premier Li Qiang he has “significant concerns about Chinese interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy”.

At a G20 meeting in India, the PM highlighted the arrest of a suspected Chinese spy who was a parliamentary researcher with links to several senior Conservative MPs.

The MPs included security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairperson Alicia Kearns.

The Briton was arrested along with another man by officers on 13 March on suspicion of spying for Beijing, it was revealed by the Sunday Times.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences, are investigating.

A Downing Street spokesman confirmed the meeting, saying: “The Prime Minister met Premier Li Qiang and conveyed his significant concerns about Chinese interference the UK’s parliamentary democracy."

Former Tory leader and outspoken China critic Sir Iain Duncan Smith told The Independent the individual was “trying to undermine anybody who was concerned about China”.

As well as undermining critics of the ruling Communist Party, the individual would likely “feed back any information they get”, Sir Iain added.

The senior MP has repeatedly called on ministers to adopt a more sceptical approach to China. “They see us kind of desperately wanting to engage with them, and they only ever treat through strength,” he warned.

And Sir Iain criticised Britain’s attempts to engage with China, adding: “It’s not a dialogue, it’s a monologue, they’re not listening.

“They just stand there, they treat us like dirt.”

Justice secretary Alex Chalk said the arrest is “extremely serious” and “lessons will be learned” by the parliamentary authorities about how the suspected spy was handed a commons pass.

He told Sky News: “There is a rigorous approach that is taken in terms of being provided with parliamentary passes, but plainly this has got to play through in terms of this investigation, and whatever lessons need to be learned by the parliamentary authorities, I’m sure will be learned.

“But it is important to take it in stages.”

Mr Chalk also said China is an “epoch defining challenge” which Britain can not “wish away”. The justice secretary corrected himself, having at first referred to the country as a “threat”.

“China is the world’s second biggest economy. If we are going to meet the challenge of climate change, we can’t do without China,” Mr Chalk added.

And he said ministers will “raise matters with the Chinese that are of concern to us”, but having “no engagement” with the Chinese is not practical.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said reports about the spy were “immensely serious” and show “why the UK needs a much more comprehensive response to national security threats and challenges from China and other countries”.

“Despite repeated warnings to Ministers about growing threats, the Conservative Government has failed to act. They are not taking this issue seriously enough,” she said.

Ms Cooper added that Britain needs to upgrade its response to state threats and promised a strategy to address them if Labour wins power.