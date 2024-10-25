UK minister hits out at French proposals to charge Britons more to see the Mona Lisa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Culture secretary has hit back at French proposals plans to charge Brits and other non-EU visitors a surcharge to see the Mona Lisa.

Minister Chris Bryant said entry to the UK’s national galleries and museums was “FREE to all. You’re welcome. Je vous en prie.”

“Je vous en prie,” translates as “you’re welcome” in French.

His riposte came after France’s culture minister Rachida Dati said she wanted to increase the charges to enter the Louvre, the home of the Mona Lisa.

She also wants to charge visitors to enter Notre Dame cathedral for the first time.

Visitors observe the painting The Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci on display in a gallery at Louvre ( Getty Images )

In an interview with Le Figaro, she said: "My position is very clear - I want visitors from outside the EU to pay more for their entrance ticket and for this supplement to finance the renovation of the national heritage."

It is thought the move could increase the cost of a visit to the Louvre from the current price of €22 to around €25-€30, for Britons and other non-EU visitors.

The minister is also reported to want to bring in a supplement to visit Versailles and the Musée d’Orsay art gallery.

Mr Bryant tweeted: “Hi there France. Fully understand the problem with financing cultural heritage but I hear you’re thinking of premium charging non-EU visitors to the Louvre. UK national galleries and museums like @britishmuseum @NationalGallery are FREE to all. You’re welcome. Je vous en prie.”

Government sources say the French cannot impose the extra costs on other EU members, because of the rules of the organisation.

The spat comes after weeks of improved relations between the UK and EU countries, as part of Keir Starmer’s planned great reset with the bloc.

The prime minister scored the first major breakthrough in his plan this week with a landmark new defence deal with Germany. Defence secretary John Healey hailed the agreement as a “major strengthening of Europe’s security” and a “milestone moment” in the UK’s relationship with Germany.

The prime minister has promised to fix Britain’s damaged relationship with the European Union for the benefit of “generations to come”. However, he has ruled out any return to the single market or the customs market.

It was a Labour culture secretary, Chris Smith, who made entry to the UK’s museums free, shortly after his party’s 1997 landslide general election victory.