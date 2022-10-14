Liz Truss has demoted Kwasi Kwarteng's deputy at the Treasury as she clears out the department following a disastrous budget.
Chris Philp, who was chief secretary of the Treasury, will be moved to the role of Cabinet Office minister. He is set to be replaced by Edward Argar.
It comes after Mr Kwarteng agreed to step down from his role as chancellor, to be replaced by Jeremy Hunt.
More follows...
