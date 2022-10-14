Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss has demoted Kwasi Kwarteng's deputy at the Treasury as she clears out the department following a disastrous budget.

Chris Philp, who was chief secretary of the Treasury, will be moved to the role of Cabinet Office minister. He is set to be replaced by Edward Argar.

It comes after Mr Kwarteng agreed to step down from his role as chancellor, to be replaced by Jeremy Hunt.

