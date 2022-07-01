A cabinet minister has suggested the Conservative Party deputy chief whip who resigned after he was said to have groped two men while drunk will lose the party whip later today.

Welsh secretary Simon Hart said the alleged assault at a Conservative Party private members’ club made him "very sad".

Labour, as well as other Tory MPs, have demanded that Chris Pincher lose his party’s whip. Mr Hart hinted that he agreed and suggested such a move could happen later today.

“Let’s let today play out, let the chief whip do his duty today, and then I think we might be having a very different conversation as the day goes on,” he told Sky News.

Asked about the sexual misconduct allegations, the cabinet minister said: "This makes me very sad, it makes me sad for everybody who’s been involved in these things. It’s clearly something which has gone terribly wrong.

"There is a process, I think it’s important that the process is followed."

But he warned the resignation likely "won’t be the last" Westminster scandal, as he said the allegations against Mr Pincher must "absolutely not" be swept under the carpet.

“No, absolutely not. Absolutely not.,. This is not the first time, I fear it possibly won’t be the last.

“This happens in workplaces from time to time, whatever we may think, and I am not trying to say look, just look the other way… absolutely not.” It is not the first time Mr Pincher has resigned as a whip.

In 2017, he resigned from his party’s whips office after he was accused of making unwanted advances toward former Olympic rower and Tory activist Alex Story, nine years before becoming an MP.

Mr Pincher said at the time: “I do not recognise either the events or the interpretation placed on them... if Mr Story has ever felt offended by anything I said then I can only apologise to him.”

He was later cleared of breaching his party’s code of conduct over the allegations.

A number of MPs, from various parties, have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent years, leading Westminster to become nicknamed ‘Pestminster’.

In his resignation letter to Boris Johnson, Mr Pincher said he had “embarrassed himself and other people” by drinking too much at the club, understood to be the Carlton Club, in London’s Piccadilly.

The Tamworth MP wrote: “Last night I drank far too much.

“I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned.

“I think the right thing to do in the circumstances is for me to resign as Deputy Chief Whip. I owe it to you and the people I’ve caused upset to, to do this.

“I want to assure you that you will continue to have my full support from the back benches, and I wish you all the best as you deal with aftershocks of Covid and the challenges of international inflation.

“It has been the honour of my life to have served in Her Majesty’s Government.”