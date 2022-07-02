Chris Pincher: Suspended MP ‘seeking medical support’ after groping claims
Chris Pincher, the former deputy chief whip who resigned after he was accused of groping two men, has said he is seeking “professional medical support” and hopes to return to his duties as an MP “as soon as possible”.
He also said he was "truly sorry" and would co-operate fully with the inquiry into his alleged behaviour at a private members’ club in London.
He dramatically resigned from his government job on Thursday night after claims he groped two men in a private members’ club.
But he remained a Conservative MP for another 24 hours until Boris Johnson finally bowed to pressure to remove the party whip.
