England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty has warned ministers not to rush in a proposed new assisted dying service - as he cautioned against any “firm deadline”.

Asked about the prospect of implementing the policy within two years, he told MPs: “I would prefer this was not running against a timeline.”

He described 24 months as a “reasonable starting point”, but added: “This is something best not done at speed if we can avoid it.”

A firm deadline risked making it “much harder to provide a safe, fair and secure service”, he warned.

open image in gallery Professor Sir Chris Whitty (left), Chief Medical Officer for England, appearing before MPs scrutinising the bill ( House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire )

Campaigners have claimed the proposed law is being rushed through at the expense of elderly and disabled people.

On Tuesday Ellen Clifford, co-ordinator of the UK Deaf and Disabled People’s Monitoring Coalition, warned: "Something of this magnitude has to go at a much slower pace."

Mr Whitty was giving evidence to a committee of 23 MPs led by Kim Leadbeater, the Labour backbencher who proposed the legislation, which passed its second reading in the Commons before Christmas.

In his evidence, Mr Whitty also warned it would be "extremely difficult" to have a list of illnesses that would apply under the proposed legislation.

Currently, there are no specific illnesses listed in the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. The draft legislation specifies only that someone should be diagnosed as having six months or less to live.

Asked if there could be a list of conditions, Sir Chris told MPs on the assisted dying Bill committee: "If I’m honest, I think it would be extremely difficult.

"Let’s take cancer - for the great majority of people with the majority of cancers that are diagnosed tomorrow, the doctor who’s seeing them will say: ‘In all confidence, you have cancer, and I expect you to be alive, not just next Christmas, but it’s for many years to come’.

"So the fact they have cancer is not, in itself, a demonstration that they are going to die.”

open image in gallery Kim Leadbeater’s proposed law to legalise assisted dying passed its first test in the Commons before Christmas (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

"Equally, there are people who may not have a single disease that is going to lead to the path to death, but they have multiple diseases are interacting … they’re highly frail and it’s not the fact of one disease that’s the cause, but the fact of this constellation that is clearly leading them, on a path inexorably to a death at some point in the foreseeable future.

"Exact timings are tricky. "But, therefore, I think it’s quite difficult to actually specify these diseases are going to cause death, and these diseases are not, because in both directions, that could potentially be misleading. "

Last week an MP who developed type 1 diabetes spoke of her fears that the proposed legislation is so vague her condition could be included as a valid reason to end her life.

Sarah Bool, the new Tory MP for South Northamptonshire, laid an amendment to the controversial bill, and is calling for a list of conditions that should or should not included. Ms Leadbeater has argued against such a list, saying diabetes is “not a terminal illness”.

But Ms Bool told The Independent: “I had a type 1 diabetes diagnosis three years ago, but the way the bill is drafted as it stands, I am caught potentially, because type 1 diabetes is a progressive illness that is not reversible by treatment. It’s something that I can only manage.”Multi-gold medal winning paralympic athlete turned disability campaigner Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has also argued that the bill could apply to her if she had a sore that failed to heal properly.

Ms Leadbeater, the MP behind the historic bill, has previously said she is “very open” to hearing how safeguards can be strengthened. She said some 40 people have been invited to give evidence to the committee. Speaking to The Independent, she argued that diabetes would not be considered as a terminal illness so would not be a reason to seek an assisted death.