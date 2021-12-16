Tory MPs attack Chris Whitty for ‘running the show’ with Christmas party advice

Tory MPs have attacked Chris Whitty’s call for people to cut back on Christmas partying as an adviser “running the show” – despite no Commons vote to impose restrictions.

Ex-ministers Steve Brine and Steve Baker laid into the chief medical officer after he urged the public not to mix at festive events unless they “really matter to them”.

With hospitality and entertainment businesses protesting they face ruin from customer no-shows – and no Treasury plans for a rescue package – Conservative MPs pinned the blame on Professor Whitty.

Mr Brine told minister he appeared to have changed government policy “at a stroke” and demanded to know if “advisers are now running the show”.

“I’ll bet none of them run businesses facing complete ruin. As a result of what was said last night, the Treasury is going to have to do more,” he said, as Labour called for that urgent support.

Mr Baker echoed the protest, questioning whether officials “on podiums at press conferences are staying within the bounds of the policy that ministers have decided”.

And a third Tory backbencher, Greg Smith, complained Prof Whitty had decided to “press the panic button way beyond what this House voted for a couple of days ago”.

But, speaking simultaneously in a Commons committee, the chief medical officer (CMO) doubled down his advice, refusing to bow to criticism.

“This is advice that I think any CMO would have given and I don’t think any minister is feeling I’m treading on their toes on this one,” he told MPs.

Prof Whitty added: “I am really cautious about making policy on the basis that everything might go right”, warning of the mistake of “assuming everything’s going to fall my way”.

Earlier, another Conservative MP and ministerial aide, Joy Morrissey, deleted a tweet criticising Prof Whitty for failing to “defer” to Mr Johnson and for turning the UK into a “public health socialist state”.

Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health secretary, hit back, tweeting: “It is outrageous to see a government PPS attacking the chief medical officer in this way. She should apologise and withdraw this immediately.”

Stephen Farry, the deputy leader of Northern Ireland’s Alliance Party, also criticised the Tory MPs’ attempts to silence Prof Whitty.

“Like millions of people, I would rather hear from unfiltered medical and scientific expert than have censorship from a self-serving and hypocritical government,” he posted on Twitter.

Rishi Sunak has been told to come out of hiding to rescue stricken hospitality and entertainment businesses, after it emerged he is in California on “a work trip”.

“The Chancellor will be speaking to UK hospitality representatives this afternoon,” MPs were told, during an urgent question to the Treasury.