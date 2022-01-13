MPs have been issued with a warning over spying threat from a named Chinese woman believed to be attempting to influence UK politicians on behalf of Beijing.

Senior Conservative MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith raised the issue in the Commons on Thursday and called for an overhaul of the accreditation process “because it’s clearly too lenient”.

Sir Iain said the Speaker is “warning members of parliament that there has been an agent of the Chinese government active her in parliament, working with a member of parliament, obviously to subvert the processes here.”

The former Tory party leader added: “This is a matter of grave concern.”

Human rights campaigner Luke de Pulford told The Independent: “It’s not a surprise to us. There’s been suspicions of a very close relationship between the Chinese Embassy and figures in parliament for a long time.

“It just goes to show that democracy can be subverted by this kind of thing. By foreign powers. In some cases, I’d say malign foreign powers.”

Mr de Pulford lent his support to Sir Iain’s call for a root and branch check of all everyone working in MPs’ offices. “I think we need to make it clear what interests people working for MPs have,” Mr de Pulford said.