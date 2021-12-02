Labour is demanding a formal government investigation into possible breaches of Covid rules at parties held at No 10 over Christmas last year.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner has written to cabinet secretary Simon Case to ask whether he will make inquiries into events held at Downing Street – and refer any violations found onto the Metropolitan Police.

Boris Johnson reportedly gave a speech at a packed leaving do for a senior aide last November when the country was in the midst of the second lockdown.

And members of his No 10 team are said to have held their own festive party in the days before Christmas while London was under tight tier 3 restrictions.

In her letter to the country’s top civil servant, Ms Rayner said it was “difficult to understand” how either event could have been within the rules, and claimed the government was “undermining public health messaging”.

The Labour deputy also asked the cabinet secretary if he would refer any potential breach of the regulations by the prime minister or his staff onto the police.

A government minister claimed on Thursday that he could “absolutely assure you” that Downing Street staff adhered to Covid rules last Christmas.

But business minister George Freeman said he could not get “drawn into who was or wasn’t in the room and who was drinking which cocktail” because he was not in government at the time.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Johnson was “taking people for fools” after the prime minister claimed to have followed all Covid rules.

On Thursday he tweeted: “Boris Johnson hosted multiple parties when the country was in lockdown over Christmas. Yesterday he claimed that was within the rules. He is taking people for fools.”