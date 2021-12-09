Downing Street investigation will now look at second November gathering in No 10

‘If required, the investigation will establish whether individual disciplinary action is warranted’

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Thursday 09 December 2021 11:04
Comments
(Independent)

The investigation into a Christmas party held in Downing Street on will be widened to examine reports of a separate gathering held in No 10 in November and a festive event at the Department for Education.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced the probe in response to a leaked video showing government officials joking about a festive party in No 10 during a mock press conference in December last year during severe Covid restrictions.

Updating MPs, Michael Ellis, a Cabinet Office minister, said the cabinet secretary Simon Case will be tasked with establishing “swiftly a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings, including attendance, the setting and the purpose”.

“If required, the investigation will establish whether individual disciplinary action is warranted,” he insisted.

He added: “I can confirm to the House that the Cabinet Secretary’s investigation will establish the facts surrounding the following: allegations made of a gathering at 10 Downing Street on November 27 2020; a gathering at the Department for Education on December 10 2020; and allegations made of a gathering at 10 Downing Street on December 18 2020.|

Recommended

“If required, the investigation will establish whether individual disciplinary action is warranted.”

However, there was no reference to an allegation made by Dominic Cummings, the former senior adviser to the prime minister, of a separate party held in the Downing Street flat on 13 November.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in