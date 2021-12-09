Downing Street investigation will now look at second November gathering in No 10

The investigation into a Christmas party held in Downing Street on will be widened to examine reports of a separate gathering held in No 10 in November and a festive event at the Department for Education.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced the probe in response to a leaked video showing government officials joking about a festive party in No 10 during a mock press conference in December last year during severe Covid restrictions.

Updating MPs, Michael Ellis, a Cabinet Office minister, said the cabinet secretary Simon Case will be tasked with establishing “swiftly a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings, including attendance, the setting and the purpose”.

“If required, the investigation will establish whether individual disciplinary action is warranted,” he insisted.

He added: “I can confirm to the House that the Cabinet Secretary’s investigation will establish the facts surrounding the following: allegations made of a gathering at 10 Downing Street on November 27 2020; a gathering at the Department for Education on December 10 2020; and allegations made of a gathering at 10 Downing Street on December 18 2020.|

However, there was no reference to an allegation made by Dominic Cummings, the former senior adviser to the prime minister, of a separate party held in the Downing Street flat on 13 November.

