Sales by UK retailers has fallen at its fastest rate in nearly three years in December as people did some of their Christmas shopping earlier than usual.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that retail sales volumes have had the worst performance since January 2021, and are thought to have dropped 3.2% in December, down from a rise of 1.4% the month before.

The figures have been seasonally adjusted, meaning the actual figures were likely to be higher than reported in November, but the rise was less than in past years.

Heather Bovill, deputy director for surveys and economic indicators at the ONS, said: “Following a strong November, retail sales plummeted in December with all types of outlets being hit.

“This was the largest overall monthly fall since January 2021, when the reintroduction of pandemic restrictions knocked sales heavily.

“Food stores performed very poorly, with their steepest fall since May 2021 as early Christmas shopping led to slow December sales.

“Department stores, clothing shops and household goods retailers reported sluggish sales too as consumers spent less on Christmas gifts, but had also purchased earlier during Black Friday promotions, to help spread the cost.

“The longer-term picture remains subdued, with quarterly sales dipping, while annual sales volumes fell for the second consecutive year, to their lowest level in five years.”