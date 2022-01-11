Boris Johnson’s sleaze adviser says he expects to be given more authority after ‘flatgate’ row

Lord Geidt says authorities showed ‘insufficient care’ for his role as ethics adviser

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Tuesday 11 January 2022 11:27
Boris Johnson’s ethical adviser has said he expects to be given “considerably greater” authority, independence and power as a result of the spat over the prime minister’s flat refurbishment.

Mr Johnson was forced to apologise last week after it emerged that he failed to provide an inquiry by Christopher Geidt with details of all his communications with the Tory donor who funded the £142,000 refit.

In a letter to a parliamentary watchdog committee, released today, the peer said that the incident showed that “insufficient care” was being granted by the government to him in his role as independent adviser.

He told the chair of the Commons Public Administration Committee, Tory MP William Wragg: “The episode shook my confidence precisely because potential and real failures of process occurred in more than one part of the apparatus of government.

“These failures were not, in my view, due to a lack of investigatory powers, but rather they showed insufficient care for the role of Independent Adviser.”

Writing to Lord Geidt to offer a “humble and sincere apology” last month, Mr Johnson promised that he would be provided with more support from officials and “the highest standards of support and attention when pursuing your work”.

Geidt told Mr Wragg in today’s letter that as a result “I would expect by the time of my next annual report in April to be able to describe the role of independent adviser in terms of considerably greater authority, independence and effect, consistent with the ambitions for the office that the prime minister has set out.”

