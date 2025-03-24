Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There appears to be confusion at the top of the government over proposed cuts to the civil service, as a minster has insisted there are no targets for redundancies – despite the chancellor saying there would be 10,000 job losses just one day earlier.

Rachel Reeves has ordered mandarins to slash 15 per cent from departmental administrative budgets by 2029–30 – saving an estimated £2.2bn a year – and pledged the money will be redirected to “frontline” services.

Over the weekend, when pressed on the number of jobs that could be cut, Ms Reeves told Sky News: "I'm confident that we can reduce civil service numbers by 10,000.

"And during Covid, there were big increases in the number of people that were working in the civil service.

"That was the right thing to do to respond to those challenges. But it's not right that we just keep those numbers there forever."

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves indicated there could be 10,000 job losses ( Getty Images )

But pressed on the same matter on Monday, transport secretary Heidi Alexander said the government is “not setting a target”.

She told Times Radio: “We have made a commitment to reduce the administrative costs of the Civil Service by 15 per cent over the next five years.

“We haven’t set any head count reduction targets on that.”

Asked how many jobs will be lost, she replied: “We’re not setting a target. Boris Johnson did that and said that he wanted to reduce the number of people working in the Civil Service, and the numbers went up by 130,000.

“What we want to do is make this state more agile. We do think it should be leaner, and we think we can make better use of technology, AI, in how we provide public services.

“That is true for central government departments, as much as it’s true for other parts of the public service.”

It comes amid warnings from civil service unions that as many as 50,000 people could lose their jobs and vital services could deteriorate as a result of the cuts.

Public and Commercial Services union general secretary Fran Heathcote warned former prime minister Gordon Brown had attempted to cut backroom Civil Service staff, and the “consequences of that was chaos”.

It comes as the government gears up to make a number of spending cuts to various government departments as it attempts to balance the books at the spring statement on Wednesday.

The chancellor has repeatedly said she will not budge from her fiscal rules, which rule out borrowing to fund day-to-day spending. This has led to mounting pressure over how to balance the books – by raising taxes or cutting spending – amid disappointing growth figures and higher-than-expected borrowing.

The government has already announced a swathe of cuts to the welfare bill, which are expected to largely hit disabled people.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said savings could come from ‘across the board’ (Alistair Grant) ( PA Wire )

Asked by BBC Radio 5 Live if cuts would be announced for departments whose spending is not protected, such as the Ministry of Justice, the prime minister said ministers are “looking across the board” at spending, saying he wants to “take some money out of government”.

“At the budget last year we made some record investments, and we’re not going to undo that,” he added.

Sir Keir pointed to investment in the NHS since Labour’s first budget in October, which he said had “just delivered five months’ worth of waiting lists coming down, five months in a row during the winter”.

The PM added: “So we’re not going to alter the basics, but we are going to look across and one of the areas that we will be looking at is, can we run the government more efficiently? Can we take some money out of government?

“And I think we can. I think we’re essentially asking businesses across the country to be more efficient, to look at AI and tech in the way that they do their business. I want the same challenge in Government, which is, why shouldn’t we be more efficient?”

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.