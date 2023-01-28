Clare Drakeford, wife of Wales First Minister, dies suddenly

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Clare Drakeford, the wife of Wales’s First MinisterMark Drakeford, has died suddenly, the Welsh Government has announced.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.

“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said she is sending Mark Drakeford “love and strength” following the news that his wife, Clare, has died suddenly.

“My thoughts are with Mark and his family at this terribly sad time,” Ms Sturgeon tweeted.

“On the occasions I met Clare it was obvious how strong the bond between her and Mark was, and I can only imagine the depth of grief he is feeling.

“Sending him love and strength.”

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price tweeted: “My heart is absolutely breaking for @PrifWeinidog after hearing of the sudden passing of his wife, Clare Drakeford. I know how close you were and there are no words to describe the pain you must be feeling. My thoughts are with you and your family. We’re all here for you Mark.”

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Mark Drakeford and his family at this exceptionally difficult time.

“On the occasions I met Clare, she was always a lovely lady and was very warm and kind. I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear of her passing.”

Mr Drakeford has been First Minister of Wales since 2018.