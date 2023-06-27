Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Tory MP has been accused of mocking a woman after she thanked the Samaritans for helping her at Glastonbury festival.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith described political satirist Tan Smith as a "vile internet troll" after she posted a message on Twitter thanking the charity for its support at the weekend music event.

Ms Smith, who uses the Twitter handle Supertanskiii, said a volunteer had comforted her when Glastonbury became too much over the weekend.

She wrote: "On a personal level I’d like to say a huge thank you to the lovely man volunteering for @samaritans near the Pyramid stage.

"He noticed that I’d paused near their truck after Lizzo and asked if I was ok. I wasn’t, it meant the world to me. That chat made such a difference."

Amidst messages of support, the Conservative MP replied: “Vile Internet troll in personal issues shock. Cares little for the welfare of others however when spouting her foul-mouthed bile on Twitter.

“Excuse me for playing the world’s smallest violin.”

Ms Smith hit back: "Here we have a Tory MP mocking a person with poor mental health. It’s not trolling to call a c*** a c***, Brendan.

"I built my anti-Tory platforms after my friend took his own life due to Tory covid negligence and NHS cuts. You’re the reason people want to t*** Tories."

Mr Clarke-Smith replied: "Why not try deleting your Twitter account? You’ll be a lot less angry and feel a lot better about yourself."

Ms Smith accused the MP of trying to "shame" her for thanking the Samaritans.

The Bassetlaw MP mocked the political commentator and satirist (Twitter)

The MP has since doubled-down on his original tweets despite the backlash (Twitter)

Mr Clarke-Smith’s tweet was met with anger on social media, with some even starting petitions to raise money for The Samaritans.

One person replied to Mr Clarke-Smith's tweets saying: "Whatever you think of a person it's irresponsible to call them out on social media over their mental health, especially when you're a member of parliament.

"I don't think it's wrong of me to expect better from elected officials."

Another said: "What an absolutely awful post. For a start, she's not a troll, she just doesn't agree with your government's policies and as so many others don't, her humour although brash has found her a following."

And LBC Radio host James O’Brien tweeted: “Bloody hell. What the f*** is wrong with this man?”

The Independent has contacted the MP for comment.

This isn't the first time he has gotten into trouble for his Twitter use. He was previously accused of misogyny for mocking a woman's skin colour after saying a Labour Party activist was "orange with rage".