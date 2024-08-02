Support truly

Cleaners in the Houses of Parliament are facing cuts of up to 25 per cent of the workforce and are complaining of uncertain and chaotic conditions, despite Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to “serve working people”.

In May 2023, the Churchill Group was awarded the contract to clean the Houses of Parliament. But since then, Cleaners and Allied Independent Workers Union (CAIWU) claim they have faced “chaos and uncertainty”.

The group is planning to cut staffing by 25 per cent, a total of between 30 to 50 people. The decision was announced on 8 July, with redundancies set to start on 2 September. The union has said its members, which make up 90 per cent of the workforce, are “preparing to fight back”.

Sir Keir has repeatedly said his plan in government is to put Britain “back in the service of working people”.

But a CAUWI spokesperson said: “Members of CAIWU have faced chaos and uncertainty: pressure to sign new contracts, changed pay structure and plans to cut the workforce by 25 per cent.

“Despite promises from the incumbent Government to create real change for working people, Keir Starmer has ridden back on several pledges regarding an end to outsourcing since his election as Labour Party leader in 2019.

“But a key question remains: if Keir Starmer and the incumbent Labour Party can’t even ensure the fair and equal treatment of those in their own house, what does it say about the future of workers across the country?”

It said its workers are facing “increased workloads, leading to physical and mental health issues, while the private sector reaps the rewards”, adding that the outsourcing process has created a “two-tier workforce where those unlucky enough to be outsourced lack the same rights and allowances as their peers.”

CAIWU claimed that its members were not informed or consulted about the decision to outsource to the Churchill Group, claiming they were made aware of it on May 1, when, “during their work hours, they felt pressured to sign new contracts from their new employer”.

A spokesperson said: “These contracts were complex and many cleaners found them difficult to understand given English was not their first language. Nonetheless, they signed the new contracts for fear of their own job security.”

In an article for Labour List published in May, Commons leader Lucy Powell promised to improve “Parliament’s culture: enhancing and embedding employment practices, tackling abuse and harassment in parliament, making parliament a better and safer workplace with further action on exclusions and complaints; considering how parliament can better reflect our diverse country.”.

Responding to her remarks, a CAIWU spokesperson said: “Our members, comprised primarily of migrant workers, are left wondering: why don’t they count?”

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: “Cleaning contractors in Parliament perform a vital role and are hugely valued. Both Houses are being kept updated on staffing arrangements with the contractor, and will ensure that parliamentary business can continue as planned.”

The Churchill Group has been contacted for comment.