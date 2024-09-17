Watch live: David Lammy pledges Labour commitment to global clean energy transition

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live as David Lammy announces Labour's pledge to have the UK be the first major economy to deliver clean power by 2030.

On Tuesday, 17 September, the foreign secretary will position action on the climate and nature crisis as central to his department’s remit as he pledges the Foreign Office’s commitment to the global clean energy transition.

Speaking at Kew Gardens in Richmond, Mr Lammy will say Labour is “firing the starting gun” on its pledge to create a global clean power alliance that will facilitate sharing knowledge and technology to help more countries reach net-zero emissions.

Of the government's 2030 pledge, Mr Lammy will say: “We will leverage that ambition to build an alliance committed to accelerating the clean energy transition.

“And today we are firing the starting gun on forming this new coalition.

“While some countries are moving ahead in this transition, others are being left behind.

“We need to accelerate the rollout of renewable energy across the globe in the way that this Government is doing at home.”

The alliance also aims to help countries “leapfrog” fossil fuels, transition to renewable power systems with global investment and finance, and speed up the supply of critical minerals needed for energy grids and storage.