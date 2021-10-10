Senior Conservative MPs who oppose radical government action to meet the climate emergency face a backlash from their own voters, new research suggests.

Iain Duncan Smith, John Redwood and Steve Baker have all attacked proposals to help the UK meet its legal commitment of ‘net zero’ carbon emissions by 2050 – believing them to be too costly.

But polling carried out in their constituencies by Greenpeace reveals big majorities support the UK going further and faster, in the run-up to the crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow next month.